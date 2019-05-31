ATLANTIC CITY — More than 3,600 acres of wetlands cover Atlantic City, running along every entrance into the resort and serving as habitat for dozens of bird and fish species.
But wetlands help residents, too.
They ease damage from flooding. When storms push water onto the island, wetlands are the first, natural barrier against the tides.
Now, officials are looking (again) to preserve the city's unique ecosystem.
Last week, city council voted to limit development on the thousands of wetlands to recreational uses and eco-tourism.
The ordinance, which created a "Natural Floodplains Conservation District," forbids the construction of permanent structures, streets or parking on wetlands. Observation decks and overlooks, scenic nature trails and education stations will be allowed.
Officials also want to institute land regulations for back-bay wetlands, according to the ordinance.
It's a flood mitigation strategy other coastal towns have employed.
In Ocean City, there's a $3 million project to build up the eroded Shooting Island, which sits in the Great Egg Harbor Bay off the city. During storms, officials say, some water would be soaked up by the march instead of flowing into streets.