ATLANTIC CITY - A city man and woman were arrested Thursday after a search warrant resulted in the discovery of heroin, marijuana and ectasy at a Caspian Avenue residence, according to Sgt. Kevin Fair.
At 5:15 a.m., special investigations section detectives executed a residential search warrant on the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue.
Waheed Hill, 34, and Sadiah Dixon, 23, were arrested after detectives located 228 bags of heroin, 145 grams of marijuana, 100 grams of edible marijuana in candy form, 20 grams of ectasy, five grams of cocaine and hollow point ammunition, Fair said.
Hill and Dixon both received the same charges.
They were charged with: four counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous subtance; possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance; possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone and one count of hollow-point ammunition, Fair said.
Hill and Dixon were released on a summons with a future court date. Det. William Warner led the month-long investigation.