Ocean Resort Casino
Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino will offer complimentary accommodations to anyone residing in the Hurricane Florence impact zone and displaced due to the storm.

"We completely understand the concern for families and the community during times like this, so we want to do our part by providing somewhere safe, warm and dry to those impacted by Hurricane Florence," said Bruce Deifik, Ocean Walk, LLC chairman.

To take advantage of the offer, guests must present a current valid driver's license showing proof of residence in the areas adversely affected by Hurricane Florence.

All efforts will be made to accommodate based on the availability of rooms and space.

Ocean Resort Casino is owned and operated by AC Ocean Walk, LLC.

For more information, visit the casino's official website at theoceanac.com or via Facebook at Ocean Resort Casino.

Contact: 609-272-7202

