ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Resort Casino is out of complimentary rooms for anyone residing in the Hurricane Florence impact zone until Sunday, according to a tweet from the casino.
"Due to the overwhelming response, we are sold out through Saturday 9/15," Ocean Resort Casino wrote in a tweet. "However, we will be able to offer rooms Sunday 9/16 through Thursday 9/20."
It was announced on Wednesday that the 57-story casino and hotel, which opened on June 28, would offer complimentary accommodations for anyone residing in the line of the storm, said Bruce Deifik, chairman of Ocean Walk, LLC.
"We completely understand the concern for families and the community during times like this, so we want to do our part by providing somewhere safe, warm and dry to those impacted by Hurricane Florence," Deifik said.
To take advantage of the offer, guests must present a current valid driver's license showing proof of residence in the areas adversely affected by Hurricane Florence.
Efforts will be made to accommodate based on the availability of rooms and space, the announcement said.
Ocean Resort Casino is owned and operated by AC Ocean Walk, LLC.
For more information, visit the casino's official website at theoceanac.com or via Facebook at Ocean Resort Casino.