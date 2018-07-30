The Northfield and Ocean City teams both have high hopes despite their underdog roles as the Atlantic County Baseball League playoff semifinals begin Monday.
Fourth-seeded Northfield (18-8) will play at the top-seeded Margate Hurricanes (23-2), while Ocean City (12-15), the sixth seed, will travel to second-seeded Hammonton (20-6). All games in the best-of-3 semifinals are at 7 p.m.
Margate is at Northfield on Tuesday, and Hammonton is at Ocean City. If a third game is needed in either series, Margate or Hammonton would host the deciding game.
Margate played Hammonton in the ACBL finals in each of the past five straight years, with Margate winning last year and in 2013 and 2014.
Northfield manager Joe Bunting said Saturday his team’s success is due mostly to the pitching of Brandon Riggs, Anthony Capasso and Jared Kacso, and a solid defense. He also said Justin Epifanio, Tommy Burns and Jack Loefflad are key players.
“We’re very excited,” Bunting said. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. It’s going to be a great series. We’ve lost to Margate in the playoffs three out of the last four years. We’re ready to take the next step, and we’re expecting good things.”
Northfield swept the Margate Green Wave 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
The Hurricanes won both quarterfinal games 12-1 against Upper Township/Ocean City. Mike Adams and Jared Lenko were the winning pitchers.
“We know about Margate. We don’t have the same kind of pop they have,” Bunting said. “But we hope to scratch out of a couple runs and win a couple games. Our whole mantra is pitching and defense. I feel really confident. I think this is Northfield’s year, so we’ll see what happens.”
Ocean City also has good pitchers in Nick Atohi, Andrew Dipasquale and Sean Carew. O.C. beat third-seeded Absecon 6-3 in the third and deciding game to win their quarterfinal series 2-1. Chris Jablonski, Drew Khoury, Marty Cortelessa and Nick Triffoleti were offensive leaders for Ocean City in the series.
“We have a pretty set lineup with four guys who’ve played seven years and a bunch of guys who’ve played five years,” said Ocean City manager Ted Khoury, Drew’s father. “It’s always tough when you play Hammonton. You can’t make mistakes against them.”
Hammonton, led by pitchers Brad Mountain and John Gladden, swept Egg Harbor City in the quarterfinals, winning 9-2 and 5-1.
Ocean City won only two of its first 10 games this year but has improved offensively.
“We’ve been getting guys in from third with less than two outs, something we struggled with before,” Khoury said. “Our pitching has been strong. Sean Carew only pitched five innings all year and then he pitched five shutout innings to beat Absecon in the deciding game.”
The best-of-5 ACBL championship series begins Aug. 6.