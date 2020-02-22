ACIT (6) at Atlantic City (3)
5 p.m.
Tournament history: Atlantic City is 1-4 in previous tournament appearances. ACIT is 0-2.
Inside the game: These teams met twice in the regular season with Atlantic City winning 51-33 on Jan. 21 and 60-50 on Thursday.
Senior forward Ciani Redd-Howard averages 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Atlantic City (16-7). Freshman center Quanirah Cherry-Montague contributes 8.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Vikings. ACIT (14-8) relies on sophomores Cea’anai Jackson (14.8 ppg and eight rebounds per game) and Grace Speer (14.6 ppg).
