7. ACIT boys basketball: ACIT got its school-record 10th win of the season with a 60-53 win over Millville on Wednesday. Senior guard Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann is averaging 20.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Red Hawks.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

