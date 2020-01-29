Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 28 point as ACIT improved to 10-5 with a 60-53 win over Millville. The 10 wins are the most in ACIT school  history. 

James Waugh scored 14 for the winners. Rhomaine Rhett and Colby Etter each had 18 for Millville (7-9).

Millville 10 19 8 16 – 53

ACIT 17 13 12 18 – 60

MV – Watson 5, Etter 18, Rhett 18, Barriento 3, Kearney 7, Butler 2

ACIT – Waugh 14, Abdul-Rahmann 28, Charles 5, owens 4, Davenport 7, Countouris 2

