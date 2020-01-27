ACIT improved to 9-5 with the win.

James Waugh (27 points, 10 rebounds) and Ja’Maine Davenport (25 points, 11 rebounds) led the winners. Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann contributed 24 points and seven assists for ACIT.

Yamere Diggs scored a game-high 31 for Vineland.

ACIT 21 23 27 20 – 91

Vineland 10 17 23 28 – 78

ACIT – Waugh 27, Cesar 3, Abdul-Rahmann 24, Charles 4, Owens 5, Davenport 25, Countouris 3

VL – Gay 15, Kates 3, Shaw 1, Turner 2, Diggs 31, Williams 8, Machua 4, harper 4

