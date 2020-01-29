Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 28 point as ACIT improved to 10-5 with a 60-53 win over Millville.

James Waugh scored 14 for the winners. Rhomaine Rhett and Colby Etter each had 18 for Millville (7-9).

Millville 10 19 8 16 – 53

ACIT 17 13 12 18 – 60

MV – Watson 5, Etter 18, Rhett 18, Barriento 3, Kearney 7, Butler 2

ACIT – Waugh 14, Abdul-Rahmann 28, Charles 5, owens 4, Davenport 7, Countouris 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments