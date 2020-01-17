Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists for ACIT (7-4). James Waugh added 21 and Ja’Maine Davenport scored 17 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the winners.

Bridgeton 9 10 17 12 – 48

ACIT 18 15 14 23 – 70

BR – Mosley 8, Sydnor 8, Cleveland 3, Bowman 15, D. Mosley 11, Carper 2

ACIT – Waugh 21, Cesar 2, Abdul-Rahmann 22, Charles 6, Davenport 17, Verna 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments