Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists for ACIT (7-4). James Waugh added 21 and Ja’Maine Davenport scored 17 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the winners.
Bridgeton 9 10 17 12 – 48
ACIT 18 15 14 23 – 70
BR – Mosley 8, Sydnor 8, Cleveland 3, Bowman 15, D. Mosley 11, Carper 2
ACIT – Waugh 21, Cesar 2, Abdul-Rahmann 22, Charles 6, Davenport 17, Verna 2
