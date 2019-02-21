Atlantic County Institute of Technology students in the Building Trades Academy presented their work to Officers Kleinow and Lomonaco along with their dog, Loki. Students built the dog houses and donated them to the K-9 unit.
ACIT Building Trades Academy builds and donates dog houses
