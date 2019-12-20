Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann, a 6-foot-1 senior, led ACIT with 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and six steals. Dylan Delvecchio scored 17 for Cape May Tech.

ACIT 10 8 15 20 - 53

Cape May Tech 8 9 14 11 – 42

ACIT – Rahmann 31, Countouris 2, Davenport 13, Bilewu 2

CMT – Longstreet 8, Roach 13, Delvecchio 17, Castro 4

