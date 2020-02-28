The ACIT girls basketball team won a school record 17th game with a 55-49 win over Holy Cross on Friday night.

Jakyra Williams scored 16 for the Red Hawks, who finish the regular season 17-9.

ACIT 9 14 10 22 – 55

Holy Cross 12 17 11 9 – 49

ACIT – Montero 3, Speer 10, Jackson 12, Grant 14, Williams 16

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments