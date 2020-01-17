Cea’anai Jackson scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the winners, who improved to 6-3.
Jakyra Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for ACIT. Nijah Tanksley scored a game-high 21 points for Bridgeton (4-5).
ACIT 17 18 18 13 – 66
Bridgeton 9 11 14 13 – 47
ACIT – Montero 10, Taylor 2, Speer 14, Jackson 16, Grant 7, Williams 17
BR – Edwards 10, Moore 1, Hadden 2, Chandler 9, Tanksley 21, McGriff 1, Collins 4,
