Cea’anai Jackson scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the winners, who improved to 6-3.

Jakyra Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for ACIT. Nijah Tanksley scored a game-high 21 points for Bridgeton (4-5).

ACIT 17 18 18 13 – 66

Bridgeton 9 11 14 13 – 47

ACIT – Montero 10, Taylor 2, Speer 14, Jackson 16, Grant 7, Williams 17

BR – Edwards 10, Moore 1, Hadden 2, Chandler 9, Tanksley 21, McGriff 1, Collins 4,

