Cea'ana Jackson scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the winners. Jakyra Williams added 14 points and 11 rebounds for ACIT. Nijah Tanksley scored 18 for Bridgeton.

Bridgeton 10 7 14 8 – 39

ACIT 18 24 14 13 - 69

BR – Edwards 7, Hadden 2, Sydnor 4, Chandler 3, Tanksley 18, Collins 2

ACIT – Montero 12, Taylor 4, Speer 11, Jackson 21, Grant 3, Williams 14, Paul 4

