ACIT (11-5) took a big step toward a CAL tournament berth with the win. Cea’anai Jackson scored 24 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots for the winning Red Hawks.

EHT 6 7 6 7 – 26

ACIT 12 20 12 8 – 52

EHT – Baxter 9, Hwang 2, Davis 3, A. Zinckgraf 3, Israel 1, K. Zinckgraf 6

ACIT – Montero 6, Taylor 2, Speer 6, Jackson 24, Grant 8, Williams 6

