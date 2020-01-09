Sa'Daiyah Taylor hit a three with just under 20 seconds left to give ACIT a one point lead it never relinquished. Lauren Baxter led EHT (2-4) with 13. Grace Speer had 13 for ACIT (5-2).

EHT 8 9 11 7 - 35

ACIT 8 10 8 11 – 37

ACIT – Montero 6, Speer 13, Williams 3, Jackson 10, Taylor 5

EHT – Baxter 13, Hegh 10, Perdomo 3, A. Zinckgraf 7, Pomatto 2

