Sa'Daiyah Taylor hit a three with just under 20 seconds left to give ACIT a one point lead it never relinquished. Lauren Baxter led EHT (2-4) with 13. Grace Speer had 13 for ACIT (5-2).
EHT 8 9 11 7 - 35
ACIT 8 10 8 11 – 37
ACIT – Montero 6, Speer 13, Williams 3, Jackson 10, Taylor 5
EHT – Baxter 13, Hegh 10, Perdomo 3, A. Zinckgraf 7, Pomatto 2
