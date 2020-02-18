Grace Speer scored 24 and Julianna Montero had 20 for the winners. ACIT is now 14-7.
Holy Spirit 10 16 8 14 – 48
ACIT 15 19 14 22 – 70
HS – Lynch 4, Pugliese 4, Pasquale 4, Murray 15, Florio 13, A. Bell 3
ACIT – Montero 20, Taylor 2, Speer 24, Jackson 16, Granmt, Williams 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.