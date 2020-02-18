Grace Speer scored 24 and Julianna Montero had 20 for the winners. ACIT is now 14-7.

Holy Spirit 10 16 8 14 – 48

ACIT 15 19 14 22 – 70

HS – Lynch 4, Pugliese 4, Pasquale 4, Murray 15, Florio 13, A. Bell 3

ACIT – Montero 20, Taylor 2, Speer 24, Jackson 16, Granmt, Williams 6

