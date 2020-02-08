Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann led ACIT with 21. James Waugh scored 23 and grabbed five rebounds for the Red Hawks, who improved to 12-7.
Jahlil Kearney led Oakcrest with 23.
Oakcrest 11 13 16 18 – 58
ACIT 19 4 19 21 – 63
OK – Casanova 7, O’Brien 4, Reeves 2, Respes 12, Gray 5, Veltri 5, Kearney 23
ACIT – Waugh 23, Cesar 5, Abdul-Rahmann 21, Charles 2, Owens 2, Davenport 9
