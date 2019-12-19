012319_gal_acitgbb

ACIT against Atlantic City's during the first half of the girls basketball game at ACIT High School Tuesday Jan 22, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

ACIT

Coach: Jackie Siscone

Last season’s record: 17-7

2019-20 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Jakyra Williams, 6-1, Sr. F; Julianna Montero, 5-8, Sr., G; Grace Spee, 6-0, So., G; Cea’Anai Jackson, 6-3, So., F-C; Nyasia Grant, 5-5, Sr., G; Sa’Daiyah Taylor, 5-4, Sr., G.

Outlook: The Red Hawks graduated guard Kayla Sykes, a first-team Press All-Star, but return seven seniors. Williams (a key rebounder), Montero, Speer and Jackson were starters last year. Siscone thinks ACIT could surprise some teams. Siscone previously coached Hammonton and Holy Spirit.

