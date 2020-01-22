Atlantic City vs ACIT

Atlantic City against ACIT first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

6. ACIT (6-4): Currently in second place in the American Division.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments