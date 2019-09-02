Coach: James Taylor (39-45-3)

2018 record: 13-8-1

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Red Hawks, who qualified for the S.J. Group IV tournament last season, lost 12 players to graduation. But helping to fill that void are returning senior defenders Angel Cotto, Chris Benedek, Manolo Franco and Tyler Caggia — each a leader on a strong defense. ACIT also returns senior midfielder Jeffrey Sanchez and sophomore Aidan Ballard.

“We hope to compete for the upper half of our conference, and expectations are high despite losing so many players,” Taylor said. “We expect to go as far as the quick development of our newcomers will take us.”

