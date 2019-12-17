ACIT

Coach: Larry DiGiovanni

Last season’s record: 8-18

2019-20 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: James Waugh, 5-11, Sr., G; Nurridin Rahmann, 6-1, Sr., F; Mac Cesar, 6-2, Sr., F; Jermaine Charles, 6-2, Sr., F; Jamaine Davenport, 6-0, Jr., G; Kwa Bailey, 5-9, Jr., G; Andre Taylor, 5-9, Jr., G; Zaheer Owens, 5-8, So., G.

Outlook: The Red Hawks return key varsity players in Waugh, Rahmann, Cesar, Charles and Davenport. DiGiovanni thinks the team is ahead of last year, and that ACIT will be experienced, athletic and solid defensively.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments