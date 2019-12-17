ACIT
Coach: Larry DiGiovanni
Last season’s record: 8-18
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: James Waugh, 5-11, Sr., G; Nurridin Rahmann, 6-1, Sr., F; Mac Cesar, 6-2, Sr., F; Jermaine Charles, 6-2, Sr., F; Jamaine Davenport, 6-0, Jr., G; Kwa Bailey, 5-9, Jr., G; Andre Taylor, 5-9, Jr., G; Zaheer Owens, 5-8, So., G.
Outlook: The Red Hawks return key varsity players in Waugh, Rahmann, Cesar, Charles and Davenport. DiGiovanni thinks the team is ahead of last year, and that ACIT will be experienced, athletic and solid defensively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.