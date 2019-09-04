Head coach: Kevin Miller

Last season's record: 17-7

Outlook: Favorite — The Red Hawks have a solid core of girls that can play multiple positions, and expect to contend for both the CAL National title and CAL tournament championship.

Key players: Isabelle Felix, Sr.; Brooke Armitage, Sr.; Chloe Wolverton, Sr.; Samantha Dangler, Jr.

