Head coach: Kevin Miller
Last season's record: 17-7
Outlook: Favorite — The Red Hawks have a solid core of girls that can play multiple positions, and expect to contend for both the CAL National title and CAL tournament championship.
Key players: Isabelle Felix, Sr.; Brooke Armitage, Sr.; Chloe Wolverton, Sr.; Samantha Dangler, Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.