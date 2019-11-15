Marijuana-related arrests in New Jersey jumped about 35% over a four-year period ending in 2017, according to a report released Friday by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey.
The ACLU-NJ published the data — based on FBI crime figures — showing nearly 38,000 arrests for cannabis possession, distribution or both in 2017, up from about 28,000 in 2013.
The publication also indicated that black people are three times as likely to get arrested on marijuana-related charges than white people, the same ratio the organization reported in a similar earlier report from 2017.
A message seeking an explanation for the uptick was left with the state attorney general.
Former NYC cop gets life for stabbing ex-girlfriend: A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a machete-style knife during an ambush at her New Jersey home.
Arthur Lomando was convicted of murder in the October 2015 death of Suzanne Bardzell. The 48-year-old was sentenced Friday to life.
Prosecutors say Lomando wanted revenge after Bardzell, a mother of two, got a restraining order against him just weeks before he attacked her in the driveway of her Midland Park home. He stabbed her more than 30 times.
Black N.J. lawmakers introduce bill to explore reparations: Black New Jersey lawmakers have called on the state to examine its role in slavery and possibly pay reparations to its black residents.
Leaders of the state’s Legislative Black Caucus introduced a bill Thursday that could establish the New Jersey Reparations Task Force to review the history of slavery in the state and any racial discrimination or disparity from it.
Democratic State Sen. Sandra Cunningham says it’s time “we begin the long and painstaking process to rectify our past.”
Teen accused of killing family to stand trial in adult court: A teenager who allegedly shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend on New Year's Eve in 2017 will stand trial in adult court.
Monmouth County prosecutors made the announcement Friday.
Scott Kologi faces four counts of murder and a weapons charge. He was 16 when the shootings occurred in his family’s Long Branch home, and authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.
Prosecutors have said the semi-automatic rifle used in the killings was legally owned by someone in the home. The teen's brother and grandfather and another friend were in the house at the time of the shooting but escaped unharmed.
Ex-officer admits smuggling drugs to inmates: A former corrections officer has admitted smuggling drugs and other contraband to inmates at a federal prison in return for cash bribes.
Paul Wright pleaded guilty Thursday to a bribery charge. The 34-year-old Berlin man now faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 27, and he also will forfeit $50,000 he received through the scheme.
Federal prosecutors have said Wright received the drugs and cash in 2015 from people outside the Fort Dix federal prison who had ties to separate inmates. He smuggled in tobacco, synthetic marijuana and suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
