Water company wants bill paid now
The city's Municipal Utilities Authority wants to recoup thousands of dollars for a water bill from a local beach bar after the mayor ordered firefighters to fill the pool, officials said.
Special Mullica meeting to accept police chief's retirement The future of police Chief John Thompson, who is at the center of a controversial retirement package and ongoing internal affairs investigation, may be clear after a special township meeting Saturday.
Bridgeton's Ivy Square 'gold standard' in NJ affordable housing A $13 million affordable housing project unveiled earlier this week provided a preview of what Atlantic City residents can expect from the development company rehabilitating three historic buildings in the resort later this year.
For boat races, different lifeguards prefer different conditions "The rowing conditions I find more favorable for myself are usually flat conditions. They're something really good to ride in on but won't crash into my boat," said lifeguard and race competitor Maggie Shaw, 25, of Harvey Cedars.
Eagles are counting on Nate Sudfeld to replace Nick Foles There were times during road trips where fans would be so insistent that Sudfeld was Foles that he would jokingly sign Foles' name on autographs. Now he might get the opportunity to imitate him as the Eagles' quarterback.