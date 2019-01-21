OCEAN CITY — Actress Barbara Eden will be the grand marshal for this year’s Doo Dah Parade and emcee the Mr. Mature America Pageant, both slated for April 13, officials announced Friday.
Eden is well known for her starring role in the “I Dream of Jeannie” television sitcom, which ran for five seasons in the 1960s, and recently published a memoir, “Jeannie Out of the Bottle.” She will host the pageant and conduct on-stage interviews with the contestants.
The parade, starting at noon, will feature marching bands, floats and a brigade of more than 500 basset hounds, according to a news release. The pageant, scheduled for 7 p.m. that night on the Ocean City Music Pier, will include competition in talent, judge’s interview, poise and more.
Pageant registration is open for any contestant 55 or older and can be completed at www.ocnj.us/mrmature. Visit ocnj.us/Doo-Dah-Parade.