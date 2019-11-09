Get ready to see more of Michael Symon.

The acclaimed Iron Chef, Food Network Star and co-host of "The Chew" announces he will be the resident chef and culinary expert for ABC’s “Good Morning America,” appearing in segments every week to 10 days, effective immediately.

Symon, the chef/partner for Angeline, a stellar Italian restaurant at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, made the announcement during a pasta demonstration that was part of this weekend’s Savor Borgata events that also feature fellow celebrity and Borgata chef/partners Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay, Geoffrey Zakarian and Michael Schulson.

“I have been with ABC for eight years now, and I know the hosts very well, so I’ll be doing segments and demos on GMA and helping with (co-hosts) Michael (Strahan), Robin (Roberts), George (Stephanopoulos) and the entire ABC news staff working on segments. So to say it’s exciting is an understatement.”

Symon also announced he will co-host a second season of the Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl: Flay Vs. Symon” to air next summer.

Symon added he will be part of a new show that will be announced soon, but he couldn’t elaborate on details yet.

“Borgata has been just a great thing for me, Symon said. “Being here with Bobby and Geoffrey and Michael and Wolf is just amazing. Borgata takes food very seriously. And I find that’s not always the case in the casino world.”

Director of Entertainment Operations

With more than 20 years at The Press, I've served in positions including sports copy editor, reporter, At the Shore Editor, features writer and news desk editor. Now, I oversee both At The Shore and ACWeekly’s editorial and business operations.

Load comments