Get ready to see more of Michael Symon.
The acclaimed Iron Chef, Food Network Star and co-host of "The Chew" announces he will be the resident chef and culinary expert for ABC’s “Good Morning America,” appearing in segments every week to 10 days, effective immediately.
Symon, the chef/partner for Angeline, a stellar Italian restaurant at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, made the announcement during a pasta demonstration that was part of this weekend’s Savor Borgata events that also feature fellow celebrity and Borgata chef/partners Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay, Geoffrey Zakarian and Michael Schulson.
“I have been with ABC for eight years now, and I know the hosts very well, so I’ll be doing segments and demos on GMA and helping with (co-hosts) Michael (Strahan), Robin (Roberts), George (Stephanopoulos) and the entire ABC news staff working on segments. So to say it’s exciting is an understatement.”
Symon also announced he will co-host a second season of the Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl: Flay Vs. Symon” to air next summer.
Symon added he will be part of a new show that will be announced soon, but he couldn’t elaborate on details yet.
“Borgata has been just a great thing for me, Symon said. “Being here with Bobby and Geoffrey and Michael and Wolf is just amazing. Borgata takes food very seriously. And I find that’s not always the case in the casino world.”
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars
Julia Fanelli, of Somers Point, and Ron Curio, of Ventnor, compete Saturday during Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Fans cheer on their favorites during Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Julia Fanelli, of Somers Point, and Ron Curio, of Ventnor, compete Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Julia Fanelli, of Somers Point, and Ron Curio, of Ventnor, compete as they dance during Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Jennifer Aydin, one of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, was one of the judges for Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Suzette Charles was one of the hosts of Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Paula Hartman, of Margate, gets prepped by Patti, Delsordo, of Northfields, before Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
The dancers and judges later before Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Dancers start the show at Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Julia Fanelli, of Somers Point, and Ron Curio, of Ventnor, compete as they dance during Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Carol Maccri, of Brigantine, and Joe Jingoli, practice their dance routine before competing. The duo was the Top Fundraisers of the Night. The couple also won the People’s Choice award. View more photos from the event at
PressofAC.com.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Dancers start the show at Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
Paula Hartman, of Margate, and Raphael Souza, of Mays Landing, practice their dance routine before Dancing Under the Atlantic City Stars, at the Hard Rock Casino, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dancing Under the Atlantic City Star
