"Atlantic City is home to me, as most of you know," said one of Jersey's favorite sons. Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, fresh off their big announcement (and Frankie's surprise appearance) that Jersey Boys will be setting up shop from June 25 to July 21 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, had the nearly full to capacity crowd at Estes Arena beggin' for more Saturday night.
Valli, who would perform with the iconic Jersey Boys group in Atlantic City since their early day, made the resort his home for the weekend.
A video montage of Valli and The Four Seasons started off the performance, showing the quartet singing from local joints to nationwide fame. Segments including their introduction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 as well as their opening up of the Jersey Boys Broadway show.
Then, the large backing band ran out on stage. That was then followed by the current Jersey Boys cast that tours with Valli. With perfectly groomed hair, in all black suits, the cast began their first song "Can't Take My Eyes off of You". Valli then appears on stage, jumping right into the song. His black velvet suit jacket cause the crowd to yell and cheer. One person stood up with their hand out, ready to receive, for some, near religious experience.
Husbands and wives, girl groups, guy groups and more made their way to the casino, yearning to reminiscence back in the era which made Valli a superstar. One woman spoken to said,
"I'm on of those 'I remember when' people... I'm from Belleville.", a nod to the area which Frankie Valli earned his stripes.
Those of all ages enjoyed, though. Two ladies celebrated their 21st birthdays with Valli, and young couples, who know likely know The Four Season more from their Grammy and Tony Award winning musical than the peak of Valli's fame, were cheering and clapping just as loud of the rest of the audience.
The two hour performance brought out all of the sensational hits that made Valli of the most sensational stars of all-time. "Beggin", "Who Loves You", "Sherry" and more were all played. Valli even offered a tribute to fellow Italian-American singer-superstar Frank Siantra with "I've Got You Under My Skin" and "My Girl" by the Temptations.
The loudest applause and standing ovation may have came when Valli introduced a song that, as he said, helped kick off a movie too. That was, of course, "Grease". People jumped to their feet to move and dance along to the 1978 hit about midway through the performance.
"My Eyes Adored You", the 1974 single that brought a revival back into a slow period for The Four Season, brought one of the most intriguing combinations of the new and old schools together. Smartphone screen held high filled the arena, waving the light back and forth and Valli smoothly sang the classic tune.
A saxaphone solo serenaded the audience, performed by Rick Keller. The three solo performances by Robby Robinson really highlighted the musical prowess that helped thrust The Four Seasons into fame as well. Robinson is the keyboard and musical director for Valli's shows. More than that, Robinson is someone Valli considers to be his best friend, knowing the performer for over 40 years.
Valli and The Four Seasons cast began much of the show energizing the crowd from hit to hit. During the second half of the performance, Valli interacted with the audience. The biggest cheers might have came when he introduced Sopranos star, Paulie Walnuts, Tony Sirico himself. Sirico, sitting the in front row waved to the audience as Valli talked about their time on the Italian-American mobster hit show together (Valli played Rusty Millio, the highest ranking Capo in the Lupertazzi crime family).
His polite demeanor was a throwback to the days back when, introducing songs by saying "It'd be a pleasure to play this for you", "If you'd be interesting in listening" and "I'd love to perform this song for you". Valli, 84, also turned jokes on himself. When promoting his CDs, Valli said
"I'd tell you the price, if I only had my glasses."
Valli also joked that they were going to slow it down because "I need it."
Valli, is in the midst of a nationwide tour, keeping his energy up and crowds rockin' all across the USA. If you missed him this go around, don't worry. He will be back for another pair of rockin' nights during the summer.