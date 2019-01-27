Leavin' on a jet plane . . .
The South Jersey Transportation Authority wants to bring more airlines to the Atlantic City International Airport. The authority is offering incentives from $25,000 to $140,000 to entice airlines to come to the region. Spirit Airlines is the airport's only carrier. Read more about the details here.
Atlantic City housekeepers are fighting for their safety and security by supporting a state bill that would require hotels to provide them with panic buttons. Housekeepers cited a range of dangerous and scary situations they've come across while working, including physical assault and rape.
Cape May County's Code Blue program has changed, shifting the responsibility of sheltering homeless on the coldest nights of winter from the county to individual municipalities. The change has led to disagreements between local and state legislators, but Code Blue hosts say they're learning.
Opa! Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church held its Greek Winter Festival this weekend with food, dance, music and more. Did we take your picture? Check out a photo gallery of the event here.
Holy Spirit High School will be represented this summer on the national stage when Alex DeJean, a junior, runs in the 22nd annual Down Under Sports cross country 5.7-kilometer race in Queensland, Australia. The organization selected DeJean, 16, of Absecon, based on his personal record of 18 minutes, 5.98 seconds in the 5K.