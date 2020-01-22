Aerosmith’s drummer, Joey Kramer, is suing his bandmates because they won’t let him play as the band is set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.
Kramer, a founding member of the band launched in Boston, said in a lawsuit filed this month in Massachusetts Superior Court that he has been kept out of the band after he hurt his ankle last year and missed shows, including part of the band’s lucrative residency at a Las Vegas casino.
The 69-year-old Magnolia, Texas, resident says his bandmates required him to earn his job back by performing a series of solo rehearsals to prove he could play “at an appropriate level,” according to his lawsuit.
April trial set for Gooding Jr. in bar groping case: Two women who have accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct will be allowed to testify at his trial on charges that he groped three other women at Manhattan bars in 2018 and 2019, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
An April 21 trial date has been set for Gooding, who previously pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that covers the three accusations of groping.
German metal band Rammstein to play in Philly: German industrial metal band Rammstein will head to Philadelphia for the first time in nearly a decade as part of a stadium tour this summer.
The group, which is known their 1997 hit “Du Hast,” will perform at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 23. The date is the second of 10 stops on Rammstein’s recently announced tour, as well as their first Philly date since 2012’s “Made in Germany 1995-2011” tour that brought the band to the Wells Fargo Center.
Ex-Grammy CEO calls rape allegation ‘false and outrageous’: Former Grammys CEO Neil Portnow said Wednesday that a rape allegation against him aired in a complaint against the Recording Academy by his successor is “false and outrageous.” Portnow released a statement saying that the academy during his tenure had conducted a thorough and independent investigation of the rape accusation and he was “completely exonerated.”
— Press wire services
