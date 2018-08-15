Van VARENBERG

FILE — This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows Nicholas Van Varenberg, the son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Van Varenberg has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for holding his roommate at knifepoint at their Tempe, Ariz., apartment last year. Van Varenberg had a change of plea hearing Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. He’s now scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)