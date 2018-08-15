Aerosmith is the latest act to head to Las Vegas to launch a residency. The rock band announced Wednesday that “Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild” would kick off April 6, 2019, at the Park Theater, where Lady Gaga will launch her residency in December. Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, announced 18 shows for April, June and July. Tickets, priced from $75 to $750, go on sale Aug. 24.
Pearl Jam poster of burning White House draws GOP rebuke: Republicans on Wednesday condemned a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump. The National Republican Senate Committee compared it to the now-infamous photo of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a fake decapitated Trump head. The rock group’s Twitter account said the official poster from Monday’s “Rock2Vote” concert in Missoula, Montana, is a collaboration between bassist Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown, an artist also known as Bobby Draws Skulls.
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actor hit with restraining order: “Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges was slapped with a temporary restraining order by an ex-girlfriend who claims the actor threatened her with weapons ranging from a crossbow to a Taser. Former girlfriend Tiffany Wolf reportedly said she met Bridges, 53, on a dating site, and that he whipped out a Taser on their second date and “zapped it several times” inches from her face. She claimed the actor later pointed a crossbow at her.
Van Damme’s son pleads guilty in Arizona knife incident: A son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix. Nicholas Van Varenberg, 22, had a change of plea hearing Wednesday and is now scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 3, and authorities said he likely will get probation. Tempe police arrested Van Varenberg in September on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Detroit church holds vigil for ailing Aretha Franklin: People prayed for ailing Aretha Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor. The vigil at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church began before dawn Wednesday, one day after Stevie Wonder visited the 76-year-old at her home.
New McCartney love song takes direct, ‘raunchy’ approach: The man who co-wrote “I Want to Hold Your Hand” more than a half century ago is speaking more directly these days. Sir Paul McCartney released a new single Wednesday called “Fuh You,” where the key line — “I want to fuh you” — contains a fudged version of a common obscenity. The 76-year-old former Beatle described it in a news release as “sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song.” It will be included in his first album of all-new material since 2013, “Egypt Station,” which is due for release Sept. 7.
— Associated Press
No domestic charges filed against Lohan’s stepmother: Florida prosecutors have decided not to file domestic battery charges against the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan. Kate Major Lohan was arrested July 26 after her husband, Michael Lohan, told Boca Raton police that she threw a glass candleholder at him during a fight over a cellphone. According to a Palm Beach Post report, court records show prosecutors decided not to file charges Friday against the 35-year-old Lohan because of insufficient evidence and an uncooperative victim.