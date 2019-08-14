BORGATA
8 P.M. FRIDAY AUG. 16 AND 7 P.M. SUNDAY, AUG. 18; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Perhaps America’s greatest classic hard rock band, Aerosmith came together in Boston in 1970 and went on to light the world on fire. Combining the swagger of Rolling Stones with the power of Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith had the look, the sound, the stage presence and the songs that legends are made of. Nearly 50 years later the band is still at it, rocking as hard as ever. Recent set lists have included classics such as “Sweet Emotion,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Love in an Elevator,” “Dream On,” “Cryin’” and “Walk This Way.”