Pleasantville Greyhounds

Coach: Chris Sacco (19-22, four seasons)

League/group: West Jersey Football League United Division/South Jersey Group II

Last season's record: 8-3

2019 prediction: Contender - The Greyhounds graduated 17 seniors, but still feature enough talent to challenge in the division and the South Jersey Group II playoffs.

Key game: 7 p.m. Oct. 4 vs. Cedar Creek - A matchup of Group II contenders this game will impact both team's playoff hopes.

Key players: Joshua Kotokpo, Sr., RB, 5-9, 190; Keon Henry, Sr., WR/DB, 6-0, 175; Ernest Howard, Sr., RB/LB, 6-0, 205; Adonis Diaz, So., QB/DB, 5-11, 160; Marlon Leslie, Fr., QB/DB, 5-11, 180; Jaquan Howard, So., RB/LB, 5-9, 183; Daniel Akpan, Jr., WR/DB, 5-8, 150; Ibn Ragsdale, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 200; George Caba, So., WR/DB, 5-11, 165; Sencere Brinson, Sr., WR/DB, 5-8, 165; Equallie Bumpass, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 265; Jesus Ruiz, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 224; Jewel Banks, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 200; Jonathan Valentine, Jr., OL/DL, 5-9, 265; Luigi Garcia, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 244; Steven Yarleque, Jr., OL/DL, 5-9, 220; George Smith, Jr., OL/DL, 6-2, 220; Zahir Washington, Jr., LB, 5-9, 210; Jaquan Howard, So., LB, 5-9, 183; Kashawn Jamison, Jr., WR/DB, 5-10, 160; Amin Bailey, Jr., RB/DB, 5-10, 165.