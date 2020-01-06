Sustained winds Wednesday

Sustained winds Wednesday afternoon from the GFS model. Cape May County's numbers are likely overdone, but it will be a windy day. 

Sustained winds of 20-25 mph out of the north west will be likely. Gusts at the shore will be near 45 mph, enough to down tree limbs and perhaps bring spotty power outages. The mainland will see gusts near 35 mph. 

Highs will be around 40 degrees, seasonable for this time of the year. The wind chill will be 20-30 degrees for much of the day, though. 

Tags

Load comments