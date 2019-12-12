Egg Harbor Township vs Toms River North Boys Soccer

Egg Harbor Township Ahmad Brock in action during the game against Toms River North in the South Jersey Group IV championship. Nov. 8, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The junior scored a team-leading 27 goals and added 15 assists to lead the Eagles to the S.J. Group IV finals.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments