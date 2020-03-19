Ahmad Brock headshot

Brock 2019 Egg Harbor Township H.S. boy track and field and soccer team.

Ahmad Brock

Egg Harbor Township

55-meter dash Jr.

Brock finished second at the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments