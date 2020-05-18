Egg Harbor Township vs Toms River North Boys Soccer

Egg Harbor Township Ahmad Brock in action during the game against Toms River North in the South Jersey Group IV championship. Nov. 8, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Ahmad Brock

Egg Harbor Township

Soccer, Indoor track and field

The junior scored a team-leading 27 goals and added 15 assists to lead the Eagles to the S.J. Group IV finals. Brock finished second at the South Jersey and state Group IV championships in the 55-meter dash.

