Ahmad Brock
Egg Harbor Township
Soccer, Indoor track and field
The junior scored a team-leading 27 goals and added 15 assists to lead the Eagles to the S.J. Group IV finals. Brock finished second at the South Jersey and state Group IV championships in the 55-meter dash.
