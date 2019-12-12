Holy Spirit Football

Ahmad Brown, #20, during Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Sr.

6-1 201

Brown made 62 tackles, 18 for losses. On offense at wide receiver, he caught 23 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He has an offer to play at Army and a scholarship offer from Duquesne.

