Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football

Holy Spirit Ahmad Brown in action against Kingsway. Oct.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Ahmad Brown

Holy Spirit Sr.

Football and track and field

Brown, a linebacker, made 62 tackles, 18 for losses. On offense at wide receiver, he caught 23 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Brown won the state Non-Public B championship and finished third at the Meet of Champions in the 400-meter dash in indoor track and field. He will play football at Division II Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments