Ahmad Brown
Holy Spirit
Football and track and field
Brown made 62 tackles, 18 for losses. On offense at wide receiver, the senior caught 23 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Brown won the state Non-Public B championship and finished third at the Meet of Champions in the 400-meter dash. He will play football at Division II Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
