St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game

Holy Spirit’s Ahmad Brown is tackled by St. Augustine Prep’s Robert Stefanelli (20) and Luke Snyder (8) during the first half of Friday’s game in Absecon.

Ahmad Brown

Holy Spirit

Football and track and field

Brown made 62 tackles, 18 for losses. On offense at wide receiver, the senior caught 23 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Brown won the state Non-Public B championship and finished third at the Meet of Champions in the 400-meter dash. He will play football at Division II Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

