Airbnb's CEO says the company is banning "party houses" in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Halloween party held at an Airbnb rental home in California.
In a series of tweets Saturday, Brian Chesky said the San Francisco-based company is expanding manual screening of "high risk" reservations. He also said the company is forming a party house rapid response team.
Chesky said the company will remove guests who fail to comply.
Five people were killed after a Thursday night shooting in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda. According to people with knowledge of the transaction, the woman who rented the home lied to her Airbnb host, saying she was renting it for family members who needed to escape smoky air from wildfires.
Chesky tweeted that the company "must do better, and we will."
Berkashire Hathaway sees 11% decline: Warren Buffett's company reported Saturday that it saw an 11% decline in third-quarter profits because of a smaller increase in the paper value of its investments, even as it sits on a mountain of cash.
Berkshire Hathaway said it made $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share, in the quarter, down from $18.54 billion, or $11,280 per Class A share, a year ago.
Colorado to vote Tuesday on sports betting: Colorado residents will decide Tuesday whether to legalize sports betting and tax it to help conserve the state's most precious resource: water.
Proposition DD, referred to the ballot by the Legislature, has bipartisan support from lawmakers and interest groups and only token opposition. It would allow online and in-person wagering on professional, collegiate, motor and Olympic sports starting in May.
— Associated Press
