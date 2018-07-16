ATLANTIC CITY — Celebrating its 16th year, the Atlantic City Airshow is set to roar above the resort's beaches and Boardwalk on Aug. 22.
GEICO again will serve as the presenting sponsor of the event, according to Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Joe Kelly, the show’s organizer. There will be more than two dozen participants with planes flying in the show.
“We are excited to welcome back the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and GEICO to participate in Atlantic City’s signature summer event,” Kelly said. “This year’s show will also include an appearance by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, which is a great addition to our lineup and makes the Atlantic City Airshow an international event.”
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform aerial demonstrations in the F-16C Fighting Falcon. Much of the Thunderbirds' display alternates between maneuvers performed by the diamond, and those performed by the opposing solos, all with accuracy and precision.
Officially known as the Canadian Forces 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, the Snowbirds are Canada's military flight demonstration team, whose purpose is to "demonstrate the skill, professionalism, and teamwork of Canadian Forces personnel," according to a Casino Reinvestment Development Authority news release. The squadron is based at 15 Wing, near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
The Snowbirds are the first Canadian air demonstration team to be designated as a squadron. The show team flies 11 CT-114 Tutors — nine for aerobatic performances, including two solo aircraft, and two as spares, flown by the team coordinators.
In addition to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, GEICO Skytypers and Jim Beasley Jr.’s P51D Mustang demonstration are set to return to the lineup.
Additional performers scheduled for this year's show include Lee Leets in the Shorts Tucano, Paul Dougherty in the Eagle Aerobatic biplane and Mike Wiskus in the Lucas OIL Pitts S2C, along with several military and civilian flybys. Most of the performers will take off and land at Atlantic City International Airport, which serves as the host airport for the airshow.
“This event attracts spectators to our destination during the midweek and showcases Atlantic City’s great amenities to hundreds of thousands of visitors. Events like this are key components in our efforts to increase tourism in Atlantic City," CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said in a statement.
Sponsorship packages for the 2018 Airshow are available. Those interested in becoming a sponsor may contact Michael Chait, executive vice president for the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, at 609-345-4524, ext. 102.
Tickets for several VIP viewing packages are available at airshow.acchamber.com/premium-viewing-vip-packages