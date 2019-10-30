Al Bianchi, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was later an NBA coach and executive, has died. He was 87.
The New York Knicks said Bianchi died in Arizona of natural causes. He was the team’s general manager from 1987-91, signing future All-Star John Starks.
Bianchi was an original member of the 76ers, starting his 10-year career with the Syracuse Nationals in 1956-57 and remaining with the team following its move to Philadelphia.
Hockey
Longtime NHL executive dies: Hockey Hall of Famer and popular longtime NHL executive Jim Gregory, best known for being one of the first to start bringing European players to North America, has died at 83.
The league said Gregory died Wednesday at his home in Toronto. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Gregory spent a decade as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs from the late 1960s until the late 1970s and was one of the first to import European players, most notably Swede Borje Salming.
College football
Fan who poisoned Alabama tree fails to show at hearing: The University of Alabama fan convicted of poisoning Auburn University’s oak trees failed to attend a hearing Wednesday on why he hasn’t paid court-ordered restitution. The Opelika-Auburn news reports Harvey Updyke, a retired Texas state trooper who lives in Louisiana, didn’t show up for a hearing before Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker.
Horse racing
Santa Anita explores possible return to synthetic surface: Santa Anita is looking into the possibility of removing its dirt surface, where the majority of the track’s 36 horse deaths since December have occurred, and going back to a synthetic surface. That’s according to Dr. Dionne Benson, chief veterinary officer for The Stronach Group, which owns the track.
“We haven’t ruled anything out,” she said Wednesday.
Mixed martial arts
Trump to attend UFC fight: It’ll be two very different championship sporting events in one week for President Donald Trump.
Trump is expected to attend a mixed martial arts fight Saturday night in New York City, a few days after he was booed loudly at a World Series game.
Trump plans to be in the crowd for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden. The event will be headlined by a welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.
— Associated Press
Trump is friendly with UFC President Dana White.
