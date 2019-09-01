Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound from leukemia Sunday and the Cleveland Indians pitcher was applauded by both teams in a touching scene during Tampa Bay’s 8-2 victory that completed a three-game sweep.
The right-hander entered in the seventh inning for his first major league appearance since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June. He received a standing ovation from the Tropicana Field crowd, and players from both sides cheered while standing in front of their respective dugouts.
Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor went to the mound and hugged an emotional Carrasco, who was activated before the game following several rehab outings.
Yankees 5, A’s 4
Brett Gardner and pinch-hitter Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers off A’s closer Liam Hendriks, and the New York Yankees walked off for the second straight game, rallying from four runs down to beat the Oakland Athletics.
Gardner led off the ninth with a shot to right off Hendriks (4-2) and Ford followed with his 10th homer into the Yankees bullpen in right-center. The rookie stood at home plate and watched his first pinch-hit homer soar, and teammates doused him with a water cooler after he circled the bases.
Padres 8, Giants 4
Ty France homered twice, Greg Garcia hit a leadoff drive and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco as Giants fans gave one more cheer for Pablo Sandoval.
Sandoval grounded out as a pinch-hitter in what could be his final game with the Giants. The 33-year-old former World Series MVP was activated off the injured list earlier in the day for a final at-bat under retiring manager Bruce Bochy.
Sandoval will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow Wednesday. The popular “Kung Fu Panda” drew a loud, lengthy cheer when he went to the on-deck circle in the seventh inning.
Brewers 4, Cubs 0
Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Chicago for their second straight shutout against the Cubs.
Milwaukee took two of three in the weekend series to pull within three games of Chicago for the second NL wild card.
Pirates 6, Rockies 2
Steven Brault hit his first major league homer and pitched effectively into the seventh inning to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Colorado Rockies for a four-game sweep.
Royals 6, Orioles 4
Adalberto Mondesi matched a career high with four hits and stole three bases in his return from the injured list, leading the Kansas City Royals past the Baltimore Orioles.
Red Sox 4, Angels 3
Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs as the Boston Red Sox wrapped up a successful road swing with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
J.D. Martinez also went deep for the Red Sox, who went 6-2 on the trip and have won 11 of their last 15 to get within five games of the second AL wild card.
Angels slugger Albert Pujols had an RBI double in the third inning for his 3,185th career hit, passing Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th place. Justin Upton homered in the eighth.
Mariners 11, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Daniel Vogelbach hit home runs and Seattle beat Texas.
Twins 8, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Jake Cave and Nelson Cruz each drove in two runs and the homer-happy Minnesota Twins won without clearing the fences, beating the Detroit Tigers.
A day after connecting six times to set a single-season major league record with 268 home runs, the Twins got 12 hits — a double by Luis Arraez was their only extra-base hit.
The Twins have won five of six on their current 10-game road trip and increased their lead in the AL Central to 5 ½ games over Cleveland.
