A 13-year-old Alabama girl with special needs was beheaded after she saw her grandmother killed in a cemetery, authorities said. The details emerged Thursday in a Madison County court during a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Yoni Aguilar, Al.com reported. He and 34-year-old Israel Palomino were charged with two counts each of capital murder in the June slayings of 49-year-old Oralia Mendoza and her granddaughter, Mariah Lopez.
Authorities testified Mendoza was associated with a drug cartel. The men drove the victims to a cemetery June 4 and Mendoza was fatally stabbed following an argument over a drug buy, investigators said. Aguilar told investigators that Palomino then forced him to kill the girl in a secluded area because she was a witness, police said.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing boaters in Va.: The Coast Guard has suspended its search for two recreational boaters missing since a collision with an oyster barge Saturday on Virginia’s James River. Coast Guard officials announced Sunday afternoon that the effort was suspended after searching more than 200 square miles since Saturday morning. Coast Guard boats and helicopters were assisted by the Navy as well as state and local resources.
The Coast Guard and Virginia Marine Resources Commission were jointly investigating the cause of the incident near Portsmouth. The barge was being pushed by a tug and headed for an oyster bed near the James River Bridge when the collision with the recreational boat occurred. Nearby vessels rescued four of the recreational boaters, but two others could not be found.
Marijuana regulator says prosecutor’s guidance adds clarity: Massachusetts’ top marijuana regulator said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s most recent guidance on federal enforcement of marijuana laws should provide some “clarity” at a crucial time when the state is nearing the start of retail sales. Cannabis Control Commission chairman Steven Hoffman is suggesting that Lelling’s latest statement, issued Tuesday, marks a return of sorts to the principals of the Cole Memorandum. That’s a reference to the U.S. Justice Department’s 2013 guidance to states on noninterference with recreational marijuana laws.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the Cole Memorandum in January, prompting concerns of a federal crackdown on legal pot. Lelling indicated in his statement that his office would likely limit its focus to enforcing laws against drug trafficking, illegal out-of-state distribution of marijuana and illegal sales to minors.
Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops dies in standoff: Police shot and killed a man Sunday who was suspected of shooting and wounding three Kansas City, Missouri, police officers, authorities said. The suspect died Sunday afternoon after barricading himself in a house in the southeast part of the city. He emerged from the home and was killed in an exchange of gunfire, police Chief Rick Smith told reporters. All three officers were expected to live.
The first two officers were shot during an undercover operation at a motel, police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was later arrested. The suspect barricaded himself inside a home about a mile from the motel. He shot the third officer in the arm during the standoff, Smith said. The suspect was a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student during a robbery earlier this month.
New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3: A crash involving a commercial passenger bus and three other vehicles on a New Mexico highway early Sunday killed three people and injured 24 others, some critically, authorities said. One of the people killed was in a car that struck a pickup truck from behind about 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, about 18 miles north of Albuquerque, Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Keith Elder said. The bus driver took evasive action to avoid hitting the disabled car and its driver, who was ejected. But the bus driver lost control and the bus rolled onto its right side. It was then sideswiped by a semitruck, according to Elder.
It wasn’t immediately known whether the other two persons who died were bus passengers or were in one of the other vehicles involved.
Angry crowd protests after Chicago police fatally shoot man: An angry crowd shouted and threw bottles at Chicago police after an officer fatally shot a man Saturday on the city’s South Side, prompting the arrest of at least four demonstrators.
Chicago police Patrol Chief Fred Waller said the man was shot after police officers tried to question him because “the bulge around his waistband” suggested he was armed. The man became combative and broke free from the officers, Waller said. Officers thought he was reaching for a weapon, which he did have, and shot him, Waller said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Immediately after the shooting, the crowd gathered and began jostling with police, who had cordoned off the area. Waller said protesters threw bottles and jumped on top of a squad car.
