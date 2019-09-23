Buena Vista Twp.
Albert "Pat" Moran Jr.
Political party: Democrat
Age: 79
Hometown:
Current job: Retired postal worker
Education: Egg Harbor City High School
Political message: Our current plan in place will bring several new businesses to the City. My Realtor friends tell me that sales are up in the City and should increase over the next year. I have lived in EHC for over 70 years and have seen it in her better days. I would like to see her returned to her glory! My plan is to continue the progress we have made and contribute to the revitalization of our community.
