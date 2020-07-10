Pirates Phillies Spring Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm fields a ball during pregame drills March 4 in Clearwater, Floriday. Bohm has yet to play in Triple-A, but the highly regarded prospect is on the ballclub’s list of eligible players for the 60-game MLB season set to start July 23.

Girardi said he’s been impressed by rookie Alec Bohm, who could be part of the designated hitter rotation despite not playing above double-AA last season.

He has a double and a single in the two intrasquad games.

“We look at (Bohm) as someone who is going to contribute,” Giradi said. “The young man is going to hit for power. I think he's interesting and that at some point he is going to help us.”

