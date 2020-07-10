Girardi said he’s been impressed by rookie Alec Bohm, who could be part of the designated hitter rotation despite not playing above double-AA last season.
He has a double and a single in the two intrasquad games.
“We look at (Bohm) as someone who is going to contribute,” Giradi said. “The young man is going to hit for power. I think he's interesting and that at some point he is going to help us.”
