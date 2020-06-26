Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm

The Phillies top prospect might just be the team’s most intriguing DH candidate. The right-handed Bohm could form a potential potent DH platoon with the left-handed Bruce. Bohm, 23, hit 21 home runs and batted .305 with three minor league teams last season. He played third base but is also projected as a first baseman. There were questions about his defense, however. The DH answers those. The other question about Bohn is experience. He has never played triple-A baseball.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments