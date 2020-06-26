Alec Bohm
The Phillies top prospect might just be the team’s most intriguing DH candidate. The right-handed Bohm could form a potential potent DH platoon with the left-handed Bruce. Bohm, 23, hit 21 home runs and batted .305 with three minor league teams last season. He played third base but is also projected as a first baseman. There were questions about his defense, however. The DH answers those. The other question about Bohn is experience. He has never played triple-A baseball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.